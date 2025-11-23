  • search in Khaleej Times
KL Rahul to lead India as Gill ruled out of South Africa ODI series

Ranchi will host the first game on November 30, followed by the second match in Raipur on December 3. The last game will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 6

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 4:20 PM

India announced the ODI squad for the three-match South Africa series beginning on November 30.

There has been a late shake-up in the leadership group, with newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill ruled out after suffering an injury during the first Test in Kolkata.

In Gill's absence, KL Rahul has been handed the captaincy for the series. Rahul last led India in the format in 2023, when he guided the team to a 2-1 series win over South Africa.

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also unavailable as he continues to recover from the injury he picked up on the tour of Australia.

Ranchi will host the first game on November 30, followed by the second match in Raipur on December 3. The last game of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

India squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.