Jumeirah Mammoths win 21st edition of League of Mammoths

This was Jumeirah Mammoths' 10th title

Jumeirah Mammoths pulled off a Super Over victory over Zabeel Mammoths in the final of the 21st edition of the League of Mammoths tournament at the Sevens ground in Dubai.

The two teams were locked on 193 for 9 in 25 overs. The Super Over had to be introduced in which Jumeirah’s Hari Prasanth scored 12 runs from five balls after Zabeel managed 10 runs from six balls.

This was Jumeirah Mammoths' 10th title from the 21 editions of the tournaments. It was also the first time in all these years that the final went into a Super Over.

The presentation was done in front of Amin Farook, General Secretary of Dubai Cricket Council.

Jumeirah Mammoths captain Shiva Pagarani was a proud father as both his sons -- Shantanu and Darshan -- were the stars on the day of the final.

Shiva did his bit with the bat and ball but it was Shantanu’s four crucial wickets that enabled Jumeirah tie the match after Darshan’s magnificent 93 almost took Zabeel to the doorstep of victory.

Six teams played in the double round robin tournament. Zabeel Mammoths, Nad Al Sheba Mammoths, Jumeirah Mammoths, Shindagha Mammoths, Jebel Ali Mammoths and Dubai Hurricanes.

Dubai Mammoths Cricket Club, who are the organisers of the LOM tournament, also announced the 22nd edition of the tournament which commences from March 12.

There was also another announcement made at the presentation. The 23rd edition, which will start in September, will have an additional team, Al Wasl Mammoths.

Brief scores (final):

Jumeirah Mammoths beat Zabeel Mammoths in Super Over after match was tied

Jumeirah 193 for 9 in 25 overs (Ramandeep Sharma 25, Shibith Padikkal 34, Akshay Jotin 56, Ridge Menezes 35 n.o., Shiva Pagarani 17 retd hurt; Sunil Gagwani 2-15, Ranjeet Chavan 2-42, Gurdip Singh Virdi 2-45)

Zabeel 193 for 9 in 25 overs (Darshan Pagarani 93, Mohammad Kaif 29, Vinay Tolani 29 n.o.; Shantanu Pagarani 4-16, Shiva Pagarani 2-33). Man of the final: Shantanu Pagarani (5-0-16-4).

Individual awards:

Best batsman: Nikhil Srinivasan of Nad Al Sheba Mammoths (10 matches, 400 runs).

Best bowler: Nitin Jain of Dubai Hurricanes (8 matches, 18 wickets).

Player of the tournament: Shajil Balan of Shindagha Mammoths (8 matches, 14 wickets and 369 runs).

