Jotun Paints UAE clinch DCL Night Cup T20 title at Umm Al Quwain

Jotun Paints UAE won the AKW Sports DCL Night Cup at Umm Al Quwain with a 17-run win over AKW Sports in the final, a press release said.

Jotun Paints UAE, which won four matches before reaching the final of the T20 tournament featuring six teams, made 210 for eight on the back of Renjith Mani’s 45-ball 80 in the final.

In reply, AKW Sports managed 193 for eight as Naveen Kumar took three wickets for Jotun.

Brief scores: Jotun Paints UAE 210/8 in 20 overs (Renjith Mani 81, Naveen Kumar, Vishnu Ramesh 24; Mujahid 3/35, Altaf Commando 2/32, Ali Hassan 2/48)

AKW Sports 193/8 in 20 overs (Fahad 40, Ali Agha 34, Amir Sohail 24; Naveen Kumar 3/30, Sairam Iyer 2/28).