Jaiswal slams ton as India sweep ODI series 3-0 against Afghanistan

India sealed a 3-0 sweep of the One-Day International series against Afghanistan with a nine-wicket victory in Chennai on Saturday, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century and a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna.

Chasing a modest target of 219, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start, putting on a 170-run opening stand that all but settled the contest. Rohit fell for 79, dismissed by Mohammad Nabi, but Jaiswal continued to dominate.

The left-hander struck 14 fours and three sixes en route to an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls — his second ODI hundred — as India completed the chase in 28.4 overs.

Earlier, seamer Krishna led India’s bowling effort after Afghanistan opted to bat, dismantling the top order with figures of five for 23 from 8.2 overs.

Afghanistan posted 218 in 44.2 overs despite a defiant century from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and a half-century from Azmatullah Omarzai, but their efforts proved insufficient against a dominant Indian side.

It was India’s 18th clean sweep in a bilateral ODI series, following wins in Dharamsala and Lucknow.