Jacks takes five and hits unbeaten 46 as England crush Sri Lanka

Will Jacks took a career best 5-22 and scored an unbeaten 46 to guide England to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first One Day International at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, England posted 265 all out in 48.1 overs, before Sri Lanka limped their way to 176 all out in 37 overs in reply as the home side continued their good recent run in the format ahead of next year’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

England have won five of their last six ODI fixtures, a run that also includes two victories over Sri Lanka in Colombo in January.

"It wasn’t the easiest of surfaces but we want to be a team that can adapt to conditions and get a win when they are not in our favour and I thought we did that very well today," England captain Harry Brook told Sky Sports.

"Jacks is an outstanding player and has been for many years now. The way he has come into this role in the middle order and played his part with the ball has been awesome."

Their innings was given impetus by Brook’s 67 from 69 balls before he holed out at deep cover.

Jacks struck a fine unbeaten 46 from 47 balls, while Joe Root was bowled by debutant leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage for 44 from 52 deliveries.

Colombage, 28, picked up 3-44 in his 10 overs with Jos Buttler (31) another of his victims in a promising debut.

The wicket was a little slow, which made stroke-play more challenging, as England's last five wickets added 69 runs after 300 had seemed on the cards at one point.

Seamer Asitha Fernando managed some swing and took 3-53 in his 9.1 overs.

Captain Kusal Mendis scored 42 from 60 balls but Sri Lanka could not stem the flow of wickets and, just as they have throughout the tour, struggled to form partnerships.

Dunith Wellalage hit a brisk 45 from 36 deliveries but was one of three wickets for spinner Jacks in a single over to end the game.

"The bowlers did really well in the first innings, but our middle order was struggling a little when we were batting. We have to try and create something more special in the middle order and had to score more boundaries earlier (in the innings),” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said.

The second match in the series will be played in Leeds on Thursday, before a final clash at The Oval on Sunday.