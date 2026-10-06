Iyer hits ton as India hammer West Indies in T20 opener

Captain Shreyas Iyer struck his maiden T20 international century to lead India to a convincing eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening match on Tuesday.

With India chasing 172 for victory, Iyer hit an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls to steer his team home with 32 balls to spare in Lucknow. India lead the five-match series 1-0.

With eight needed off 36 balls and Iyer on 95, Ishan Kishan handed his captain the strike and the top-order batter reached his ton with a six and then took a single to complete the chase.

"Definitely exultant - that's the word I would use today," said player of the match Iyer.

"I was actually thinking about getting my first century, and it came through. So, you know, I definitely want to say that dreams do come true."

Iyer and the T20 team produced the win after they landed in India on Monday evening with an Asian Games men's T20 gold medal.

While they were in Japan, a completely different India squad, led by Shubman Gill, beat West Indies 2-1 in an ODI series.

Swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma gave the hosts a brisk start in his 10-ball 21 before spinner Roston Chase got the left-hander caught out.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein then struck in his 100th T20 for the West Indies to send back Sanju Samson caught and bowled for 11.

Iyer and the left-handed Kishan, who made 37, then took charge with a string of boundaries and put on an unbeaten stand of 137.

Iyer raised his first half-century off 28 balls after 10 T20 innings and then changed gear for his next set of 50 in 14 balls.

Spinners set up victory with debutant Naman Dhir returning figures of 3-31 to bowl out West Indies for 171.

India elected to field first and despite a quick start by skipper Shai Hope, who made 52 off 37 balls, the spinners struck regular blows.

"I thought we maybe were a little bit too chaotic in the batting," said Hope. "Very aggressive about playing. But yeah, when you're playing in India, you got to put runs on the board."

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 56 but bowlers kept India in control.

Kuldeep Yadav and fellow spinner Axar Patel took two wickets each.

The second T20 is on Friday in Ranchi.