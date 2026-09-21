Iyer excited as India face Japan in historic T20I ahead of Asian Games

Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his excitement ahead of the historic one-off T20I against Japan, admitting that the unfamiliar opposition and conditions will provide a new experience for the team.

Iyer said the squad is looking forward to the challenge and hopes the weather remains clear so that players and spectators can enjoy an exciting and competitive contest.

The Indian squad is currently in Japan ahead of Tuesday’s historic clash at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The one-off fixture, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in men’s international cricket.

The match is being organised as part of celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion.

Iyer was speaking to reporters after India’s practice session in Sano was cancelled on Monday due to rain ahead of the one-off fixture.

"Yes, it’s going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This will be the first time we play Japan, so it’s a new experience for us. I don’t know much about the conditions or the wicket yet, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge. We’re super excited for the game tomorrow. Hopefully, the rain stays away and everyone coming to the stadium, as well as all the viewers watching, gets to enjoy a competitive and exciting game," he said.

Iyer highlighted the rapid growth of cricket globally and said the increasing competitiveness of teams is a positive sign for the sport. He expects the upcoming clash against Japan to be an exciting contest and is looking forward to the challenge.

“Cricket is growing rapidly in every country, and teams are becoming stronger and more competitive in their own ways. That’s great for the game, and I’m sure tomorrow will be another exciting and competitive match. We’re really looking forward to it," he added.

Iyer also hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a key platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent, gain exposure and progress through the ranks.

Citing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an example, Iyer said strong performances in the tournament can quickly attract attention and provide a pathway to the Indian team.

“I think the IPL is a great platform for young kids across India to showcase their talent. We’ve seen that recently with a youngster in our team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has come through the ranks and made a name for himself through the IPL. It’s a solid platform for anyone looking to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and progress to the next level," he said.

"On top of that, I think it’s also a great pathway to the Indian team. Whenever you perform well in the IPL, the spotlight is naturally on you, and you get recognised very quickly. So, for young cricketers with the talent and ambition to make it to the top, the IPL provides a fantastic opportunity," he concluded.

The Suzuki Cup, the name given to the historic India-Japan T20I celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

India’s squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.