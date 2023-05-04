Is this MS Dhoni's last IPL season? CSK skipper gives a cheeky response on retirement

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
With apparently recreating a 'definitely not' moment for the cricket fans after his reply to a retirement question during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, the ace cricketer has once again kept everyone guessing about his future after this season of the Indian Premier League 2023.
When asked during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, the former India Captain about his retirement talks bowled a googly telling commentator Danny Morrison that he never commented on whether or not IPL 2023 will be his last season.
Danny Morrison asked during the toss, "Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" To which Dhoni replied, "You have decided it is my last IPL, not me."
The four-time IPL-winning captain's statement triggered a debate over his retirement rumours. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh while commenting on MS Dhoni's IPL future, stated only Dhoni knows when he will retire.
Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that he will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing."
Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif went on to highlight the importance of MS Dhoni - who isn't just a player but also a mentor - in the CSK set-up.
Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, "Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier."
Earlier on Wednesday, MS Dhoni was felicitated ahead of the IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
