IPL: Shah Rukh Khan hails KKR magician Sunil Narine

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday heaped praise on Sunil Narine after the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner reached a major milestone in the Indian Premier League.

Narine became the first overseas player to claim 200 wickets in the IPL during KKR’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He is also the first cricketer to reach the landmark while representing a single franchise.

Soon after the match, Khan took to X to share a heartfelt tribute, hailing Narine as a “magician” and reflecting on their long association.

“Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… three titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine,” he wrote, alongside a picture with the spinner.

Narine reached the milestone with figures of 2/31 as Hyderabad were bowled out for 165. The performance took him past the 200-wicket mark, making him only the third bowler in IPL history to achieve the feat. He now has 201 wickets from 197 matches at an average of 25.53, including one five-wicket haul.

The mystery spinner is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Since his debut in 2012, Narine has been a cornerstone of KKR’s success, playing a key role in their title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2024. Renowned for his control and knack for breakthroughs, he has remained one of the league’s most impactful bowlers.

Over the years, Narine has also collected several individual honours, including the IPL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2012 and 2018, as well as the Purple Cap in 2012.