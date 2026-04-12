IPL: Samson's CSK turnaround sparks Dhoni comparison

For a man who played three back-to-back match-winning knocks at the business end of the T20 World Cup last month, Sanju Samson struggled for runs in his first three IPL games for his new team, Chennai Super Kings, this season.

The mainstay for Rajasthan Royals for such a long time, the wicketkeeper-batter’s decision to join Chennai dominated headlines pre-season.

Amid all the headlines about his move to the five-time IPL champions, there was also the not-so-small matter of playing a World Cup for India.

But Samson’s poor form going into the global showpiece saw him face the axe as he featured in just one group-stage game against Namibia.

Miraculously, he found a way back into the team after Abhishek Sharma endured a torrid time with the bat, allowing Samson to grab the opener’s spot and play career-defining knocks, becoming the star of the T20 World Cup.

It was natural for the Chennai Super Kings to pin their hopes on Samson, the man whose sublime knocks — 97 (50 balls), 89 (42 balls) and 89 (42 balls) against the West Indies (in the make-or-break Super 8 game), England (semifinal) and New Zealand (final) — earned him a place in the pantheon of India’s World Cup icons.

Chennai were without their talisman, MS Dhoni, at the start of the season. The onus was on Samson to step up and deliver for his new team.

But scores of six, seven and nine in the first three games put incredible pressure on the opener as Chennai lost all three matches.

The 31-year-old finally found his top form on Saturday, scoring a majestic 115 off 56 balls against the Delhi Capitals to set up Chennai's first win of the season.

The former Rajasthan Royals captain said the key to rediscovering his form was his decision to go back to basics.

“To be very honest, how much form you're in, however many matches you have won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind," Samson said

"But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in myself and just stick to my scoring patterns."

Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons, however, had absolutely no doubt about Samson’s ability to bounce back after the poor start.

The former South African pace bowler also compared the unassuming cricketer from Kerala to Dhoni, one of India’s greatest players ever.

"I've had the privilege to spend many years playing, being involved with Dhoni, he's one of the calmest cricketers I've ever come across. And Sanju Samson's not far behind that,” Simons said.

“Sanju just understands the game from that perspective. I've seen no panic, no sense of practising more, doing more, maybe even less.”

Chennai, which finished at the bottom of the table last season, will now hope that Samson’s return to form will inspire the team to make a serious bid for a playoff spot.

Consistent runs from Samson’s bat at the top will certainly make life easier for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the rest of the team.