IPL playoffs: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in race for final spot

Chennai and Lucknow joined the IPL-leading Gujarat Titans for the top three places

With Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs in their last league games on Saturday and Gujarat Titans comfortably sitting at the top of the table, the final spot for the playoffs is expected to see some fireworks on the field.

The fate of the final spot hangs in the balance for the three teams, and the outcome of the remaining two league games will determine their chances. The last playoff spot will be decided on Sunday when Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Gujarat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all tied on 14 points; however, their Net Run Rate (NRR) differs. If MI and RCB win their respective matches, they will be tied at 16 points each, but RCB will make it through to the playoff due to NRR.

If only one of the two teams wins their last league matches, they gain two more points and move to join the last3 teams at the top. For Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals will be eagerly watching the two teams fight for the last spot and anticipating a specific outcome that would enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. If both MI and RCB lose their matches, all three teams will be tied on 14 points. However, Mumbai Indians will be eliminated due to their inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

The crucial factor in determining the final playoff spot will be the NRR comparison between RCB and Rajasthan Royals. To secure their qualification, the Royals will rely on a specific performance from the Titans. If RCB bats first and scores 180 runs, the Royals will require the Titans to chase down the target in 19.3 overs or less. On the other hand, if RCB fields first and concedes 180 runs, the Royals will need the Titans to restrict RCB to a total of 174 runs or less.

If RCB's defeat margin is narrower than the aforementioned requirements, they will advance to the playoffs based on a superior NRR.

