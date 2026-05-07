IPL: Marsh ton sets up Lucknow win in rain-hit clash

Australia's Mitchell Marsh hit 111 to set up a tense nine-run win for Lucknow Super Giants in a rain-hit IPL clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Opener Marsh's 56-ball knock laced with nine fours and nine sixes fired Lucknow to a mammoth 209-3 in a reduced 19-overs-a-side contest at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Chasing a revised target of 213, Bengaluru faltered as Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck off Prince Yadav after fellow quick Mohammed Shami dismissed Jacob Bethell for four.

Prince produced a delivery that nipped back in to rattle the off stump of "King Kohli" who looked puzzled as the bowler jumped in delight and punched the air.

Prince returned impressive figures of 3-33 in his four overs.

Skipper Rajat Patidar hit 61 off 31 balls and impact substitute Tim David hit a 17-ball 40 to raise Bengaluru's hopes.

Krunal Pandya (28) and Romario Shepherd (23) put together an unbeaten partnership of 45 but leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi held his nerve to defend 20 runs in the final over.

Bengaluru finished on 203-6 for their fourth defeat in 10 matches but stay third in the 10-team table and in the hunt for the playoffs.

Lucknow registered their first win after six losses with their chances of advancing to the playoffs hanging by a thread.

Top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Marsh came out roaring as he hit the bowlers to all parts of the ground and on his way to his second hundred of the T20 competition in 49 balls with a four off Shepherd after a second rain interval.

He put on 95 runs with opening partner Arshin Kulkarni, who made 17, and then another strong partnership of 70 with Nicholas Pooran, who hit 38.

Marsh finally fell to fellow Australian Josh Hazlewood, who took one wicket but gave away 49 runs from his four overs.

The left-handed Pooran kept up the pace before skipper Rishabh Pant finished with a flourish in his unbeaten 10-ball 32.