IPL: Lungi Ngidi leads Delhi to consolation win over Kolkata

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi claimed 3-27 as Delhi Capitals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs for a consolation win in the last league match of the T20 tournament on Sunday.

In-form batter KL Rahul hit 60 to guide Delhi to 203-5 after being invited to bat first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Kolkata looked good in their chase at 128-3 before wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took down skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who made 63, and Rinku Singh on successive balls to trigger a collapse.

Three-time champions Kolkata were bowled out for 163 in 18.4 overs with Delhi ending their tournament on a high and at sixth in the 10-team table.

"Tonight was good. We've had an up-and-down season. It makes it easier to look back and see where we went wrong," said pace bowler Ngidi.

Ngidi wrapped up the innings after he was ably supported by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (3-29). Australia's Mitchell Starc took 2-26.

Rajasthan Royals sealed the last play-off spot soon after the second match of the day started and Kolkata bowed out of the IPL alongside Punjab Kings.

"I'm proud of each and every individual," said Kolkata's Rahane. "They put that effort going out there. We didn't qualify, which is disappointing."

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on Tuesday. The winner will reach the final to be played in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan will clash in the eliminator on Wednesday, with the loser out of the tournament and the winner heading into the second qualifier.