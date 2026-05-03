IPL: Kartik comeback brightens Chennai's youth push

Chennai Super Kings are beginning to see strong returns from young talent in addition to their experienced core in the Indian Premier League, with coach Stephen Fleming encouraged by Kartik Sharma's turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Kartik, 20, was signed for 142 million rupees ($1.5 million) at the IPL auction last year, making him the joint most-expensive uncapped Indian player, alongside all-rounder Prashant Veer.

But the youngster struggled early on, managing only 58 runs from his first five matches.

Chennai trusted him again on Saturday, and Kartik repaid that faith with an unbeaten 54 alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67 not out) to guide the side to an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians while chasing 160 in 18.1 overs.

"It is a big stage no matter what they've been doing at domestic level," Fleming told reporters.

"They can have all the talent in the world, but the temperament is what we're looking for.

Kartik's "introduction was tough at the start and then he had a little bit of time out. He worked hard and today was a good reward for that... We're really pleased and proud of what he did today."

Chennai's management has also helped Kartik cope with the pressure of his price tag by encouraging him to spend time with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and mental-skills coach David Reid.

"The mental aspect of staying calm and understanding what the mind and body are doing is reasonably untapped in this competition," Fleming said.

"We have had one of the best in MS Dhoni, who has been as calm as anyone can be in winning games. So learning from him but also understanding a little bit more of the science around it."

Kartik's timely return to form has eased concerns for the five-time champions, who have lost 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre - their most prolific batter - to a hamstring injury.

Sixth-placed Chennai will next play Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.