IPL: Impact sub Kohli shines as Bengaluru grab top spot

After sitting out of the first innings, Kohli got his team off to a strong start in a chase of 147 as Bengaluru raced to their fourth win in five matches with 29 balls to spare

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Apr 2026, 10:16 PM
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Virat Kohli was introduced as an impact substitute for the first time in the IPL and his 49 led defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comprehensive five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Kohli was only able to play as a batter due to an injury suffered in Bengaluru's previous win over Mumbai Indians.

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