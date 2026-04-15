IPL: Impact sub Kohli shines as Bengaluru grab top spot
After sitting out of the first innings, Kohli got his team off to a strong start in a chase of 147 as Bengaluru raced to their fourth win in five matches with 29 balls to spare
- PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Apr 2026, 10:16 PM
- By:
- AFP
Virat Kohli was introduced as an impact substitute for the first time in the IPL and his 49 led defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comprehensive five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old Kohli was only able to play as a batter due to an injury suffered in Bengaluru's previous win over Mumbai Indians.