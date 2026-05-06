IPL: Heinrich Klaasen dazzles as Hyderabad grab top spot

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen smacked 69 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to the top of the IPL table with a convincing 33-run win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Klaasen put on key stands including a 88-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who made 55, to guide Hyderabad to 235-4 at their home Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Klaasen and Kishan built on the blazing start by openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, the pair putting on 54 runs off 21 balls.

Abhishek struck 35 off 13 balls and Head hammered a quick 38 to lay the foundation for the total.

Hyderabad's bowlers restricted Punjab to 202-7 despite a valiant unbeaten 107 by Australia's Cooper Connolly, who struck his maiden T20 century in his debut IPL season.

Hyderabad knocked Punjab from top spot and took over first place in the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Punjab, who are eyeing their first title, slipped to second with their third straight defeat but have played one match fewer than 2016 champions Hyderabad.

Sharp fielding gave Hyderabad the advantage, with secure catching contrasting Punjab's missed chances.

Connolly dropped Kishan on nine and the wicketkeeper-batter survived again on 18 when Lockie Ferguson spilled a chance at backward square-leg.

Kishan lived a charmed life as Prabhsimran Singh missed an easy stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal. Shahshank Singh dropped Klaasen on nine.

The missed opportunities allowed both batters to pass fifty. Klaasen finished strongly in his 43-ball knock before being dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Punjab were never in the chase after Hyderabad skipper and pace bowler Pat Cummins dismissed Priyansh Arya for one in the first over and Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Prabhsimran in the next.

Wickets kept tumbling as Marcus Stoinis (28) and Suryansh Shedge (25) had their knocks cut short by Shivang Kumar and Cummins.

Connolly waged a lone battle and put on 68 runs with Marco Jansen (19), but the partnership could only reduce the margin of defeat for Punjab.