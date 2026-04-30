IPL fines Rajasthan captain Parag for vaping in dressing room

Images of Parag, 24, using an e‑cigarette during Tuesday's match against Punjab Kings were broadcast live on television and quickly went viral on social media

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 4:13 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined a quarter of his match fee for vaping in the dressing room during a game, the Indian Premier League said Thursday.

Images of Parag, 24, using an e‑cigarette during Tuesday's match against Punjab Kings were broadcast live on television and quickly went viral on social media.

Recommended For You

Trump says US has 'militarily defeated' Iran as he welcomes King Charles

Trump says US has 'militarily defeated' Iran as he welcomes King Charles

Pakistan embassy in UAE announces suspension of passport processing service

Pakistan embassy in UAE announces suspension of passport processing service

Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike; US prepares for long blockade of Iran ports

Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike; US prepares for long blockade of Iran ports

Trump says Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible'

Trump says Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible'

US naval blockade of Iran ports could last for months if needed, says official

US naval blockade of Iran ports could last for months if needed, says official

 

E‑cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law that prohibits their manufacture, import, sale and storage, regardless of nicotine content. 

"Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed," a statement posted on the league’s website said, adding that the team skipper would also be hit with one demerit point.

The IPL added that India's cricket board was also exploring options to initiate "stringent action" against the Rajasthan Royals, its officials and players to ensure that the reputation of the league "remains intact".

Violations of India's e-cigarette law can attract fines of up to 500,000 rupees ($6,000) and jail terms.

Personal possession and vaping in public is also banned.

Rajasthan, winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne, recently had their team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder fined 100,000 rupees for using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US Treasury Secretary warns Kharg Island nearing capacity

2

UAE petrol, diesel prices for May 2026 announced

3

Dubai updates two-year residency visa rule for property investors

4

UAE to introduce Arabic Language Law by 2027 to protect identity, boost cultural role

5

Pakistan embassy in UAE announces suspension of passport processing service