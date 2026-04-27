IPL: Did Rinku Singh just play the innings of the season?

Amid a roller coaster of emotions on an unforgettable night, Sunil Narine earned the plaudits after his masterclass in the art of bowling a Super Over.

The veteran West Indies spinner’s guile proved decisive as he gave away just one run and took two wickets to set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ crucial win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Knight Riders emerged winners after an absorbing contest, but the night belonged to one man — Rinku Singh.

Struggling for form and rhythm this season, the left-hander was a pale shadow of the destructive finisher the Knight Riders fans have become accustomed to seeing.

After three back-to-back single-digit scores, Rinku was back in form with a magnificent unbeaten 53 off 34 balls on April 19, earning the first win of the season for the struggling Knight Riders against the Rajasthan Royals.

But it was on Sunday night that the IPL witnessed a vintage performance from the Aligarh-born player.

On a two-paced wicket in Lucknow, Rinku walked in at 31 for four with the Knights staring at another torrid night.

Ajinkya Rahane’s team continued to lose wickets, and at 93 for seven, the three-time champions were in danger of slumping to an embarrassing total.

Rinku held his nerve, but at 129 for seven in 19 overs, Knight Riders were still not out of the woods.

It was then that Rinku launched a stunning counter-attack against Digvesh Singh Rathi in the final over, hitting the leg-spinner for four straight sixes to lift the Knight Riders to a fighting total of 155 for seven.

Rinku’s 51-ball unbeaten 83 (seven fours, five sixes) is now a contender for the best knock of a season illuminated by teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fireworks.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has played some astonishing knocks, including a 36-ball hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderebad on Sunday.

But until Rinku's magnificent knock, the IPL had not seen an innings of such class on a difficult wicket this season.

Rahane, KKR captain, could not have been happier after Rinku’s heroics gave his bowlers the chance to earn only the second win of the season.

“Rinku's innings turned everything. Credit goes to him - amazing knock,” Rahane said.

“The last over, scoring those runs and getting momentum, it was fantastic.”

Kolkata will hope Rinku, who also became the first player to score above 80 and take four catches in an IPL match, continues the momentum as they look to revive their playoff hopes.