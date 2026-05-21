IPL: Clinical Gujarat end Chennai's playoff hopes with 89-run win

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs with a clinical all round performance in Ahmedabad Thursday.

The top three piled on the runs to lead Gujarat to 229 for the loss of four wickets. Then pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets in the first three overs of the Chennai chase, ensuring the visitors never had the momentum as they were bowled out for 140 in the 14th over.

Gujarat's easy win took them to the second in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and eliminated Chennai from playoff contention.

Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to field, but Gujarat openers skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan looked comfortable.

Gill, who hit 37-ball 64 with seven fours and three sixes, and Sai, who made a 53-ball 84 with four sixes and seven fours, shared a 125-run opening partnership.

The duo raced to 100 in the tenth over, with Gill taking the early initiative.

After Gill fell to Australia's Spencer Johnson, England's Jos Buttler took charge with an aggressive and unbeaten 27-ball 57.

Buttler and Sai put on 82 before Sai fell in the 19th over to Indian rookie Anshul Kamboj.

Most Chennai bowlers looked ordinary and leaked runs as Gujarat finished at 229-4.

Chennai's batters never got going, with player-of-the-match Siraj removing India teammate, Sanju Samson, for a first-ball zero.

Siraj removed Gaikwad in the third over after promising season-ball 16, and dismissed Urvil Patel for another duck in the same over.

That reduced Chennai to 29-3. Siraj's pace bowling partner, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, was equally impressive and removed Australian opener Matthew Short after 14-ball 24.

Rabada finished with figures of 3-32 in 3.4 overs. In-form Siraj took 3-26 in his four overs.

"Ball is coming out nicely," Siraj said after the game.

"I'm happy to be driven through covers (and) that's what came off with Samson" wicket, Siraj added.

"While bowling in the powerplay, my priority is to build pressure. With that, even Rabada can get wickets".

Shivam Dube was the only Chennai batter who put up some resistance. He hit a 17-ball 47 before he fell to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Khan finished with 3-18 in his two overs.

Gill said it was an "important win".

"Happy to go in with the momentum we have," the winning skipper said looking ahead to the playoffs.

"Happy with my batting, every time you're out you think you could've done better," Gill added.