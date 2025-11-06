  • search in Khaleej Times
IPL champions Bengaluru could be sold for 'as much as $2 billion'

RCB lifted the Indian Premier League title in June for the first time in the money-spinning annual men's T20 cricket tournament which was founded in 2008

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 11:17 AM

The owner of India Premier League cricket champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru is considering selling the team, which could be worth "as much as $2 billion".

United Spirits Ltd told the Mumbai Stock Exchange that it had begun a "strategic review of the investment" in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The review, expected to conclude in March next year, is of Royal Challengers Sports Pvt, the owner of both the men's and women's teams.

Bloomberg News reported soon after that the owners were "weighing possibilities including a sale of part or all of the club and may seek a valuation of as much as $2 billion". 

A day after the final triumph in Ahmedabad, disaster struck RCB's homecoming trophy parade when 11 fans were crushed to death and more than 50 others injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Hundreds of thousands had gathered on the streets of the city to welcome home their hero Virat Kohli and his victorious teammates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "absolutely heartrending" and Kohli said he was "at a loss for words" after the tragedy.