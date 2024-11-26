IPL auction: New Zealander Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai signing

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP File

Uncapped New Zealander Bevon Jacobs thought he was being pranked when he woke on Tuesday to a glut of messages congratulating him on being signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

Five-times champions Mumbai bought the unheralded 21-year-old batter for Rs3 million ($35,595) at the IPL auction in Saudi Arabia, which was taking place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in New Zealand.

"It was obviously a bit of a shock. I woke up this morning with my phone going off the hook, so it was a pleasant surprise," said Jacobs, who has played List A and Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and Canterbury.

"I didn't really expect much but I'm grateful for this opportunity ... I went to bed because the auction was running until quite early in the morning and so I thought I better go to sleep because I've got training in the morning.

"I woke up at 5.30am to about a million different messages from family overseas that were able to watch it live. I thought they were pranking me to start off with," added Jacobs, who said he had made a last-minute decision to put his name forward for the auction.

In Mumbai, Jacobs will be joined by fellow Kiwis Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, who are both experienced IPL players.