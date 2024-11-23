IPL auction 2025: Who will be the next 'Virat Kohli' from India's U19 stars?

Photos: AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction from Sunday to Monday is expected to be two of the most intriguing days in this year's cricketing calendar. Several international stars have signed up; records could be broken; and there's also the possibility of some surprise crossovers.

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24 to 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among these players are some stars from India's ICC U19 World Cup campaign this year, in which they finished as runners-up after a loss to Australia in the title clash.

Let us look at India's U19 stars who would be aiming to repeat the monumental success of star India batter Virat Kohli. After the U19 WC win in 2008, Virat was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and backed to the hilt by the franchise despite various highs and lows displayed throughout his early career. Now, not only does Virat stand as the highest run-getter of the IPL with 8,004 runs in 252 matches with eight centuries and 55 50s, his presence has also transformed RCB into a massive brand and one of the most popular cricket franchises.

Get to know some of India's U19 stars here:

Uday Saharan

He was the top-run-getter in the tournament, with 397 runs in seven matches at an average of 56.71 and a strike rate of 77.69. He scored a century and three 50s, with the best score of 100. His highlights include a century against Nepal and an 81-run knock against South Africa in the semis.

Musheer Khan

He was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 360 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.00, with a strike rate of 98.09, with two centuries and a 50. He also took seven wickets.

Since then, Musheer has graduated to first-class cricket and delivered standout performances in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. In nine first-class matches, he has scored 716 runs at an average of 51.14, with three centuries and a 50 in 15 innings. His best score is 203*.

Sachin Dhas

Dhas ended as the third-highest run-getter for India and overall at fifth spot. He scored 303 runs in seven matches, averaging 60.60, with a century and one 50. His best score was 116.

Since then, he has been playing first-class cricket, playing for Maharashtra. In six FC matches, he has scored 267 runs in 10 innings, averaging 26.70 and scoring one 50. His best score is 98.

Arshin Kulkarni

Though he had some disappointing outings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, the young pace-bowling all-rounder is someone to look out as he could fill the gigantic shoes of star player Hardik Pandya. In the U19 WC, he scored 189 runs in seven matches, averaging 27.00, with a century to his name. He also took four wickets.

In eight T20s, he has scored 130 runs at an average of 18.57, with a strike rate of over 158 and best score of 47. He has also taken four wickets. The youngster has played four first-class matches for Maharashtra, scoring 202 runs in seven innings at an average of 28.85 with two fifties and best score of 87. He has also taken three wickets.

Saumy Pandey

The slow-left-arm spinner was the top wicket-taker for India in the tournament, with 18 scalps at an average of 10.27, with a best figures of 4/19.

Naman Tiwari