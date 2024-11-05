IPL 2025: Saudi Arabia to host mega auction on November 24, 25

Photo: BCCI

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will he held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed on Tuesday.

The player auction will be held over two days on November 24 and 25.

This is the second time that the auction will be held overseas after Dubai hosted the mini-auction in December last year.

The player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with a total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega 2025 Player Auction.

The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.