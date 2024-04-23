IPL 2024: Jaiswal sends timely reminder ahead of T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians. — AFP

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 3:50 PM

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a timely hundred against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday to strengthen his claim for a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Jaiswal was India captain Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the home T20 series against Afghanistan earlier this year but his place looked under threat as he struggled for runs in the IPL -- 39 being his highest score in his first seven matches.

That run drought prompted former India captain Sourav Ganguly to suggest Virat Kohli, the IPL's leading scorer this season, should open with Rohit at the World Cup but Jaiswal showed what he is capable of with an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls on Monday.

"I really enjoyed (batting) from the start and was trying to make sure that I was watching the ball properly and playing my shots," the 22-year-old said after securing table-topping Rajasthan's seventh victory in eight matches.

"Some days it's tough, some days it comes good," he said of his form and thanked Rajasthan's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson for backing him.

The left-hander smashed seven sixes and nine fours as Rajasthan chased down the 180-run target with eight balls to spare, losing just one wicket.

Mumbai opener Rohit scored just six runs for the five-time champions, who slumped to their fifth loss in eight matches. The India skipper was among the first to congratulate Jaiswal after the match.

Rajasthan captain Samson said they knew Jaiswal's return to form was just round the corner.

"We knew that it is just a matter of one game," said Samson, who is also in the running to be India's wicketkeeper at the World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

"I think the way he batted in the powerplay, he was calm, composed and he knew that things are under control.

"We knew in the dugout that he is playing some (nice) cricketing shots and he will be fine. Really happy for him."

