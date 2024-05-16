E-Paper

IPL 2024: Hyderabad secure playoff spot after washout

Chennai Super Kings, who are fourth, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the hunt for the remaining playoff spot

By AFP

Gujarat Titans players talk to Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the match was called off. — AFP
Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 9:57 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their IPL playoff spot after rain forced their match against the Gujarat Titans to be abandoned without a ball bowled in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The washout saw both teams taking a point each, which pushed Hyderabad to third in the table with 15 points.


Gujarat had been knocked out of the playoff race earlier this week after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders was also abandoned due to rain.

The weather in Hyderabad on Thursday left thousands of fans disappointed at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.


The game was finally called off more than two and a half hours after the scheduled start.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who are fourth, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the hunt for the remaining playoff spot.

