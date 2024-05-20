IPL 2024: How Swapnil Singh found redemption at RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Swapnil Singh. — AFP

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 11:58 PM

Swapnil Singh has become an overnight star, playing a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stunning run to the IPL playoffs.

The spin-bowling all-rounder made his RCB debut in Hyderabad last month and has since gone on to be part of each of their six smashing wins on the trot.

Having almost given up on his cricket career until he was picked up by RCB in the auction, Swapnil's story is one of fulfilment and redemption when talent meets opportunity in an enabling environment.

Speaking on RCB Bold Diaries after RCB marched into the playoffs at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Swapnil revealed how he had contemplated retirement before RCB chose him at the auction in what was an emotional moment for him and his family.

"The day of the IPL auction I was travelling to Dharamsala for a game. It was around 7-8 pm after I landed. Nothing had happened by then and the last rounds were on. When I missed out at first, I thought that's it. Frankly I thought it was all over," Swapnil said.

"I thought I would play out the ongoing (domestic) season, and if needed, I would end my career after playing the next season because I did not want to keep playing all my life. There are other things to do well in life as well. I was very disappointed," said the veteran cricketer, who had made his senior domestic debut back in 2006 as a teenager and also shared rooms with Virat Kohli at age-group level.

And then, the turnaround came, as RCB raised the paddle for Swapnil at the auction. Swapnil could not control his tears. "As soon as my family called, we broke down. Because no one else understands how emotional the journey has been."

Swapnil credited RCB head coach Andy Flower for keeping the faith in him in the lead-up to the auction. Swapnil had impressed Flower as a net bowler earlier, and the coach asked him to come for an RCB training camp.

"Before RCB picked me in the auction, they had organized a trial-cum-camp. I spoke to Andy sir and told him all about how my (domestic) season had gone. I told him, 'Just give me one chance. This might be my last chance. Just have faith in me.' He told he had faith in me. He called me for the camp," Swapnil said.