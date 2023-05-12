IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal proves why he could be India's next big star

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates the big win. — IPL

By Team KT Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 12:02 AM

Yashasvi Jaiswal proved why he could be India's next big batting star with a sensational display of attacking batting that put Rajasthan Royals on the brink of a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League.

Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in the tournament history after Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

On a day KKR batters struggled to time the ball, the 21-year-old Jaiswal showed the way by bringing up fastest fifty in the history of IPL in just 13 balls, bettering the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

With the modest chase, Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR chased down the modest 150 in 13.1 overs.

Samson gave fine support to the southpaw with a 48 not out from 29 balls as the duo shared an unbroken match-winning partnership of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

"This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself," the 21-year-old left-hander said.

"I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best."

If Jaiswal, who is trailing tournament top-scorer Faf du Plessis by just one run with 575 runs from 12 matches, continues his sizzling form with the bat, the Royals will be confident of winning its only second IPL title after its famous 2008 triumph.

Meanwhile, Chahal became IPL's leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant 4/25 as RR restricted KKR to a below-par 149/8 at the Eden Gardens

The win with 41 balls to spare also took them to third spot (12 points from 12 matches), giving a massive boost to its net run-rate (0.0633) as the play-off race heats up.

It is all but over for KKR who slipped to seventh place (10 points, 12 matches).