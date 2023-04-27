IPL 2023: Yashasvi, Ashwin, Zampa shine as RR beats CSK by 32 runs

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot. — PTI

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM

A fantastic half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a fine show by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

With this loss, CSK has slipped to third position, it has five wins and three losses, with a total of 10 points.

RR is back being table-toppers with the same win-loss record thanks to their superior net-run-rate.

Brief scores: RR: 202/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Dhruv Jurel 34, Tushar Deshpande 2/42) vs CSK: 170/6 (Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47, Adam Zampa: 3/22).

