IPL 2023: Yashasvi, Ashwin, Zampa shine as RR beats CSK by 32 runs

My target is to give my best tomorrow, Latheesh said after winning his first match at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai
A fantastic half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a fine show by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
With this loss, CSK has slipped to third position, it has five wins and three losses, with a total of 10 points.
RR is back being table-toppers with the same win-loss record thanks to their superior net-run-rate.
Brief scores: RR: 202/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Dhruv Jurel 34, Tushar Deshpande 2/42) vs CSK: 170/6 (Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47, Adam Zampa: 3/22).
The All England Club will donate 1 British pound (about $1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine — which could top 500,000 pounds ($620,000)
Rafa Nadal announced he would not participate in Madrid last week as he continues to recover from the hip injury he suffered in January in the Australian Open
The four players will visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday
The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019
It will see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km distance
Pogacar's fall robbed fans of a rare head-to-head with Evenepoel. The Slovenian will now undergo surgery to repair the fractures to his wrist
The team's impressive start puts them in a strong position going into the second day of the event