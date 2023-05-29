IPL 2023: Why did the screen at final game project 'Runner Up Chennai Super Kings' before match?

A picture of the screen went viral on social media, with many fans even saying that the final has been 'fixed

@sagarcasm/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 12:28 AM

As heavy rains showered at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, fans were eagerly waiting for the covers to come off and the Indian Premier League final to begin.

However, some fans were left even more disgruntled as they saw 'runners up, CSK' being projected on the big screen even before the match began.

A picture of the screen went viral on social media, with many fans even accusing that the final has been 'fixed'.

However, it is extremely likely that this was just a basic screen test ahead of the big game.

The final was washed out by heavy rains on Sunday and will now be played on Monday. The match will commence at 5.30pm (IST) (4pm UAE time).

Chennai, led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for a record-equaling fifth title.

Gujarat, skippered by Hardik Pandya, thumped five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the knockout game to book a place in its second successive IPL final.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ: