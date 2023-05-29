IPL 2023: Why did the screen at final game project 'Runner Up Chennai Super Kings' before match?

Gill's masterclass sets up intriguing grudge final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings
Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad
As heavy rains showered at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, fans were eagerly waiting for the covers to come off and the Indian Premier League final to begin.
However, some fans were left even more disgruntled as they saw 'runners up, CSK' being projected on the big screen even before the match began.
A picture of the screen went viral on social media, with many fans even accusing that the final has been 'fixed'.
However, it is extremely likely that this was just a basic screen test ahead of the big game.
The final was washed out by heavy rains on Sunday and will now be played on Monday. The match will commence at 5.30pm (IST) (4pm UAE time).
Chennai, led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for a record-equaling fifth title.
Gujarat, skippered by Hardik Pandya, thumped five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the knockout game to book a place in its second successive IPL final.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad
After featuring in six straight seasons in the Champions League Liverpool have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition
One of them is on the verge of a fairytale promotion worth an estimated £170 million, the biggest financial prize in world football
During the meeting, FIA President recognized Monaco and the Automobile Club de Monaco’s special place in the FIA and praised the country for its continued support of all motorsport disciplines
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will hope to grab a rare opportunity and cash in on the absence of claycourt king Rafa Nadal
Between them Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have won seven tournaments this year
First-time event will see world champion Usman Wazir headline mega show alongside boxers from the UAE, England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Germany and Cameron
Favourites were placed in the same half of the field in Thursday's draw and could face each other in the semifinals