IPL 2023: What happens if reserve day for Chennai-Gujarat final is washed out due to rain

Gill's masterclass sets up intriguing grudge final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings
Heavy rain prevented any play during the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. The final of the world’s most lucrative domestic T20 league will now be played on a reserve day on Monday.
Chennai, led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for their fifth title. While, Gujarat, captained by Hardik Pandya, will look to defend the title in their second successive IPL final.
The rescheduled final on reserve day (May 29) will be played at 6pm UAE local time (7.30 pm IST). Cricket fans around the world will pray for perfect weather in Ahmedabad. But what happens if Monday's game is rain washed?
The weather department of the western city of India predicts a slim (10 per cent) chance for evening rains on Monday as well. The Met department forecasts thunderstorms around 5pm IST. But there is no prediction for rain during match hours.
The cut-off time for reserve day remains the same as the previous day. Overs will start getting reduced from 9:35pm IST, and there is a chance of a 5-overs contest until as late as 12:06am IST. If a 5-overs play isn't possible, the title will be fought over a Super Over, but the outfield and pitch must be prepared by 1:20am IST.
If the reserve day is also washed out, the team with the highest points on the points table will be declared the winner of the IPL 2023. This means, at the end of the 70-match league stage, Gujarat Titans, with 20 points, will be announced as the winner. While CSK, with 17 points, will be placed second.
