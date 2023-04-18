IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching code of conduct during match against CSK

The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
Virat Kohli has been fined for breaching IPL's code of conduct during a match between his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
According to Times of India, Kohli must pay 10 per cent of his match fees for the 'Level 1 offence' that he committed. A statement issued by IPL says that the batter admitted to this offence.
Although it has not been confirmed, it is assumed that the fine is related to Kohli's exuberant celebration of CSK batter Shivam Dube's wicket. Videos show Kohli pumping his fist ecstatically as Dube is dismissed.
Kohli himself was not at his best during the match - he was taken out for 6 when it was his turn at the crease.
ALSO READ:
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies