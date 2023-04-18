IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching code of conduct during match against CSK

Media reports say that the disciplinary measure may have been taken in response to the RCB batter's celebration of opposing team's wicket

Photo: PTI file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM

Virat Kohli has been fined for breaching IPL's code of conduct during a match between his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to Times of India, Kohli must pay 10 per cent of his match fees for the 'Level 1 offence' that he committed. A statement issued by IPL says that the batter admitted to this offence.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is assumed that the fine is related to Kohli's exuberant celebration of CSK batter Shivam Dube's wicket. Videos show Kohli pumping his fist ecstatically as Dube is dismissed.

Kohli himself was not at his best during the match - he was taken out for 6 when it was his turn at the crease.

ALSO READ: