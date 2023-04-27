IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar ruled out due to injury

The franchise is yet to announce his replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar. — AFP

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 3:43 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise announced on Thursday.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," SRH tweeted on Thursday.

Sundar produced a brilliant performance in SRH's previous game against DC. In his last outing, Sundar bagged three wickets against Delhi Capitals. The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.

The all-rounder was an important member of the SRH team, making crucial breakthroughs with the bat and contributing usefully lower down the order.

Sundar played seven matches in the ongoing edition, taking 3 wickets and conceding 146 runs at an economy of 8.26. On the other hand, he slammed 60 runs with the highest score of 24 and an average of 15 runs.

Sundar's departure is a huge setback for the Sunrisers, who sit at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in its past five games. SRH now has four points and will face fellow relegation contender Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

ALSO READ: