IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar ruled out due to injury

The four players will visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise announced on Thursday.
"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," SRH tweeted on Thursday.
Sundar produced a brilliant performance in SRH's previous game against DC. In his last outing, Sundar bagged three wickets against Delhi Capitals. The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.
The all-rounder was an important member of the SRH team, making crucial breakthroughs with the bat and contributing usefully lower down the order.
Sundar played seven matches in the ongoing edition, taking 3 wickets and conceding 146 runs at an economy of 8.26. On the other hand, he slammed 60 runs with the highest score of 24 and an average of 15 runs.
Sundar's departure is a huge setback for the Sunrisers, who sit at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in its past five games. SRH now has four points and will face fellow relegation contender Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
The four players will visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday
The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019
It will see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km distance
Pogacar's fall robbed fans of a rare head-to-head with Evenepoel. The Slovenian will now undergo surgery to repair the fractures to his wrist
The team's impressive start puts them in a strong position going into the second day of the event
France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left
Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai