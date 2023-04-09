IPL 2023: Skillful spinners and Karthik's form, five key factors in RCB-LSG game

The contest between Kohli and Bishnoi will be fascinating if the Indian superstar survives the power-play overs

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi. — PTI

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 7:59 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 8:00 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore needs to bounce back from its demoralising 81-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in its second match of the Indian Premier League.

But it's the rejuvenated Lucknow Super Giants which will be up against RCB in Bangalore on Monday.

Here are the five factors that could decide the match on Monday.

Death bowling

The RCB was in command against Kolkata Knight Riders after it reduced the two-time champion to 89 for five at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

But what followed next was the stuff of legends as Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh put on a stunning 100-run partnership for the sixth over in less than eight overs.

While the two batsmen were brilliant in their counter attack, the RCB bowlers could have done better. They bowled a poor line and even Mohammed Siraj, who has established himself as one of India's premier new-ball bowlers, was erratic at the death.

Faf du Plessis' team is clearly missing Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on Sri Lankan duty, and Australia's star pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has yet to recover from an injury.

Without two of its best bowlers, Bangalore must find a way to raise its bowling level.

Maxwell's form

In Glenn Maxwell, the RCB has a superstar at the top-order. But the Australian is now battling a poor form, having scored only one half-century in his last 10 innings across formats.

Maxwell had a great chance to be the hero against KKR after the fall of Virat Kohli and Du Plessis during the run-chase at the Eden Gardens.

But the 34-year-old batsman was guilty of poor shot selection as his dismissal led to Bangalore's capitulation.

RCB will hope that the mercurial Aussie takes a bit of time before going for the big shots against the strong bowling attack of Super Giants.

Karthik puzzle

Du Plessis faces a selection dilemma for the match against Lucknow. Dinesh Karthik came into this year's IPL with a nightmarish run with the bat, scoring just 43 runs in five innings across formats.

His woes continued with scores of 0 and 9 in the first two matches for the RCB this season.

Karthik doesn't seem to be feeling confident in the middle in what has been an astonishing change of fortunes after he played a big role in the team's run to the playoffs last year.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman might be just one big knock away from finding his top gear.

But the Lucknow bowlers are probably relishing the prospect of having a go at an opponent who is struggling for rhythm.

Bishnoi, the trump card

Ravi Bishnoi has proved why he is rated so highly by making an early impact in the IPL this season.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner has been in brilliant form, picking up six wickets in the first three matches at just 12.50.

With the hugely experienced Amit Mishra guiding him, Bishnoi can trouble the RCB batsmen who failed miserably against the KKR spinners on Thursday.

The contest between Kohli and Bishnoi will be fascinating if the Indian superstar survives the power-play overs. This is a battle that could decide game.

Krunal is key

In his own right, Krunal Pandya is a great T20 player. Not quite as explosive as his more famous younger brother Hardik, but Krunal is formidable with both bat and ball.

He showed that with an impressive all-round display against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping Lucknow bounce back from the defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

His skills will be key to Lucknow's hopes this season.

Monday's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants,

Bangalore,

6pm

Head-to-head

Matches 2

RCB won 2

LSG won 0