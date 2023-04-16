IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun makes debut for Mumbai Indians

The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Arjun found a place in the playing eleven for Mumbai's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
The 23-year-old Arjun is a bowling all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowles left-arm medium pace.
A former Mumbai under-19 player, Arjun made his first class debut in December last year for Goa.
In even first class matches, he scored 223 runs with one century and took 12 wickets for Goa.
On Sunday, he opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians against the Knight Riders after the home team opted to field.
Sachin, Arjun's father, played 78 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, scoring 2334 runs with one century.
The legendary batsman, who retired from the game in 2013, remains the only player to have scored hundred centuries in international cricket.
