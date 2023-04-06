IPL 2023: Royals star batter Buttler likely to miss Delhi game

Buttler suffered the injury while taking a catch to dismiss Shahrukh Khan during Royals' five-run defeat to Punjab Kings in Guwahati

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals takes a catch during the match against Punjab Kings. — PTI

Rajasthan Royals’ batting mainstay Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand and could miss his team’s next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Buttler suffered the injury while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan during Royals' five-run defeat to Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

“Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” skipper Sanju Samson said during post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Buttler, who got a sponsor’s award for the best catch, came to collect his cheque with a distinct white strapping on his little finger.

The finger will certainly be sore and fielding could be an issue and hence Royals medical staff might just want to give him rest for a game or two with next match to be played within 72 hours.

