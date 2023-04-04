IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant attends Delhi Capitals match, fans give him rousing reception

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualifies fourth
Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday attended the Delhi Capitals IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Pant was seen cheering for his team Delhi Capitals. He is recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last December.
Pant arrived in an SUV and made his way from the parking area to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He went towards the stadium's seating area using crutches and was given thunderous applause by the spectators. The young cricketer was sporting a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
Pant underwent knee surgery in Mumbai and has posted pictures of his recovery.
This is Delhi Capitals' second Indian Premier League match and first on its home ground this season.
Delhi has grappled with a replacement for Pant, a key wicketkeeper batsman. In the second game, Abhishek Porel made his debut while Sarfaraz Khan was given a chance in the first.
