UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Dhawan power Punjab Kings to 191-5 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajapaksa slammed 50 from 32 balls, while Dhawan smashed 40 from 29 deliveries

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (right) and Shikhar Dhawan. — PTI
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (right) and Shikhar Dhawan. — PTI

By ANI

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 4:08 PM

An explosive half-century by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and his 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings reach a competitive total of 191-5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali on Saturday.

Brief scores:

PBKS: 191/5 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40, Tim Southee 2/54) vs KKR.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports