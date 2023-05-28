IPL 2023: Rains push CSK, Gujarat Titans final match to tomorrow

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 9:33 PM

The rains have washed out today's IPL final game. Covers have come back on two separate times today.

As announced earlier, Monday, May 29, is a reserve day so the Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings match will be held tomorrow.

The game will take place at 5.30pm (IST) on Monday, May 23, 2023.

