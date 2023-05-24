IPL 2023: Mumbai thrashes Lucknow to set up Gujarat clash

A section of fans thinks the Lucknow Super Giants pacer, who had an ugly standoff with the star batter earlier this season, mocked the IPL ouster of Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday to set up a clash with Gujarat Titans.
Having scored 183 for eight, Mumbai restricted Lucknow to just 101 all out in 16.3 overs.
Right-arm medium-pacer Akash Madhwal (3.3-0-5-5) bowled the spell of his life to stun the strong Lucknow batting line-up.
Now Mumbai will take on Gujarat in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Chennai Super Kings.
Earlier, flamboyant Afghanistan seamer Naveen ul Haq picked up four wickets as Lucknow Super Giants managed to keep Mumbai Indians under-check at 182 for 8.
Naveen, who has been under spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd but he did well enough to dismiss MI skipper Rohit Sharma (11 off 10 balls), batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls), last match's hero Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and the ever dangerous Tilak Verma (26 off 22 balls).
ALSO READ:
A section of fans thinks the Lucknow Super Giants pacer, who had an ugly standoff with the star batter earlier this season, mocked the IPL ouster of Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore
The tragedy occurred because fans managed to push through a gate into the stadium, says president of the soccer's first division
CSK skipper thanks team management for backing his squad as they cruise into the play-off following a 77-run drubbing of Delhi Capital
Royal Challengers can take confidence from the manner in which they chased down a target of 186 in their previous outing against Sunrisers
Everton's battle to avoid the drop into the Championship with dramatic Yerry Mina equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves
Former two-time Grand Slam winner calls on tennis's anti-doping body to allow her to clear her name
The news anchor took to Twitter to say, 'Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy'