IPL 2023: Mumbai thrashes Lucknow to set up Gujarat clash

By PTI Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:17 PM

Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday to set up a clash with Gujarat Titans.

Having scored 183 for eight, Mumbai restricted Lucknow to just 101 all out in 16.3 overs.

Right-arm medium-pacer Akash Madhwal (3.3-0-5-5) bowled the spell of his life to stun the strong Lucknow batting line-up.

Now Mumbai will take on Gujarat in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, flamboyant Afghanistan seamer Naveen ul Haq picked up four wickets as Lucknow Super Giants managed to keep Mumbai Indians under-check at 182 for 8.

Naveen, who has been under spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd but he did well enough to dismiss MI skipper Rohit Sharma (11 off 10 balls), batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls), last match's hero Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and the ever dangerous Tilak Verma (26 off 22 balls).

