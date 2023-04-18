IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot. — PTI

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:12 PM

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma crossed the 6000-run landmark in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

His knock of 28 (18) took him past the 6000-run mark and the runs came in 232 matches.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with 6844 runs in 228 games. Kohli's highest score in the IPL is 113. The second position is occupied by Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 6477 runs in 210 games, Dhawan's highest score in IPL is an unbeaten knock of 106*.

