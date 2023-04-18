IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark

The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma crossed the 6000-run landmark in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.
His knock of 28 (18) took him past the 6000-run mark and the runs came in 232 matches.
Virat Kohli leads the chart with 6844 runs in 228 games. Kohli's highest score in the IPL is 113. The second position is occupied by Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 6477 runs in 210 games, Dhawan's highest score in IPL is an unbeaten knock of 106*.
The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Reports in the German media said that Mané struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene