IPL 2023: MS Dhoni meets Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers' team, gifts them CSK jerseys

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni met the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves and the couple, Bomman and Bellie, at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings tweeted a string of pictures and wrote, "Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!"
In the pictures, MS Dhoni could be seen posing with Kartiki, Bomman and Bellie and handing them the CSK jerseys with their names printed on the back.
Team CSK also shared a video in which Dhoni and CSK management team could be seen greeting the Oscar winners at the Chepauk stadium.
"Captain Cool's daughter Ziva could also be seen posing with her father and team 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
Soon after CSK shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Thala with Oscars," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "He never fails to appreciate"
"Love and respect for MSD has no end," a user wrote.
'The Elephant Whisperers' is a 41-minute short documentary film which explores the precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.
