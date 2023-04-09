IPL 2023: Markande, Tripathi shine as SRH beats PBKS

Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan's 66-ball unbeaten 99 went in vain

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi plays a shot. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM

A century stand between half-centurion Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram coupled with four-wicket haul by spinner Mayank Markande helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

With the win, SRH has climbed to the eighth position with one win and two losses in three matches and two points. PBKS has slipped to sixth position to sixth position with two wins and a loss in two matches and four points.

Chasing 144 runs, SRH lost two wickets for 45 in the ninth over, giving Punjab hopes of a comeback.

But Tripathi (74 not out off 48 balls) and Markram (37 not out off 21 balls) clinched the deal for Hyderabad with their fantastic partnership.

Earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan stood tall among the ruins with a 66-ball unbeaten 99 that lifted Punjab Kings to 143 for nine.

This was after spinner Markande did the star turn with figures of 4 for 15 to leave Punjab Kings reeling at 88 for nine in the 15th over. Dhawan hit 12 fours and five sixes.

Even as Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals, Dhawan showed his teammates how to do it with his incredible knock.

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

PBKS: 143/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 99*, Sam Curran 22, Mayank Markande 4/15)

SRH: 145/2 (Rahul Tripathi 74*, Aiden Markram 37*, Arshdeep Singh 1/20).