IPL 2023: Lucknow's Mark Wood likely to miss final stages

Wood and his wife are going to welcome their second child as a daughter in late May

Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood. — PTI

By ANI Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM

Lucknow Super Giants' key bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the final stages of the IPL to be present at the birth of his child in late May, reported ESNPcricinfo.

The English player was out of action in the last two matches of LSG due to his illness. Mark has been a spearhead for LSG in the bowling line-up, taking 11 wickets in four matches with the best spell against Delhi Capitals for 5-14.

Wood and his wife are going to welcome their second child as a daughter in late May. To be present at the time of his baby's birth, he will fly to his home in the coming weeks, ESNPcricinfo said.

In the absence of Wood, LSG added Afghan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq to its side who has been proven handy in his first two games. He played his first game against Rajasthan Royals, bowled four overs conceding 19 runs with an economy of 4.75. And in the match against Gujarat Titans, Naveen picked 2-18 with an economy of 4.50.

Lucknow will play its next match against Punjab Kings on Friday in Mohali.

