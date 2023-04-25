IPL 2023: Lucknow's Mark Wood likely to miss final stages

Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
Lucknow Super Giants' key bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the final stages of the IPL to be present at the birth of his child in late May, reported ESNPcricinfo.
The English player was out of action in the last two matches of LSG due to his illness. Mark has been a spearhead for LSG in the bowling line-up, taking 11 wickets in four matches with the best spell against Delhi Capitals for 5-14.
Wood and his wife are going to welcome their second child as a daughter in late May. To be present at the time of his baby's birth, he will fly to his home in the coming weeks, ESNPcricinfo said.
In the absence of Wood, LSG added Afghan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq to its side who has been proven handy in his first two games. He played his first game against Rajasthan Royals, bowled four overs conceding 19 runs with an economy of 4.75. And in the match against Gujarat Titans, Naveen picked 2-18 with an economy of 4.50.
Lucknow will play its next match against Punjab Kings on Friday in Mohali.
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The ace cricketer posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter and gave an interesting caption to his tweet — "as of now, this is my blue tick verification"
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup