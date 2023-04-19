IPL 2023: Lucknow pulls off last-over win over Rajasthan

Manchester City host Leicester City on Saturday, sandwiched between the first and second legs of their Champions League semifinal with Bayern Munich, a stretch of three games in eight days
A half-century from Kyle Mayers and three wickets from Avesh Khan guided Lucknow Super Giants to a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.
Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 154-7 and the Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 144-6.
ALSO READ:
Manchester City host Leicester City on Saturday, sandwiched between the first and second legs of their Champions League semifinal with Bayern Munich, a stretch of three games in eight days
Fast bowler Haris Rauf took career best figures of 4-18
The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Reports in the German media said that Mané struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad