IPL 2023: Lucknow pulls off last-over win over Rajasthan

Opener Kyle Mayers and pacer Avesh Khan star for KL Rahul's side

Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers plays a shot. — AFP

By ANI Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 9:56 PM

A half-century from Kyle Mayers and three wickets from Avesh Khan guided Lucknow Super Giants to a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 154-7 and the Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 144-6.

