IPL 2023: Kolkata signs England batsman Jason Roy

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualifies fourth
Kolkata Knight Riders has signed England opener Jason Roy for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Wednesday, to bolster their batting lineup weakened by the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan.
Kolkata captain Iyer has been ruled out of entire IPL with a lower back injury which would require surgery and keep him out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June as well.
All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur, has also conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments.
Kolkata spent $341,671 to buy Roy, who played the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL organisers said in a statement.
Playing for Quetta Gladiators, Roy smashed an unbeaten 145 off 63 balls in a Pakistan Super League match against Peshawar Zalmi last month.
IPL champion Gujarat Titans has signed Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka to replace New Zealander Kane Williamson, who returned home after a knee injury ended his campaign.
ALSO READ:
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualifies fourth
Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final in Miami
The Italian's contract with Real Madrid ends in June 2024
League leader Arsenal take on Leeds
UAE produced clinical performances in all its matches and registering emphatic victories
Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutral athletes
Azeem Rafiq — a former player at Yorkshire — went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18
The international gold category matches of the Padel Championship witnessed exciting duels in the round of 32