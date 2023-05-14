IPL 2023: Kolkata keeps playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Chennai

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh plays a shot. — PTI

By PTI Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 10:16 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.