IPL 2023: Kolkata keeps playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Chennai

Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).
Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.
Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand