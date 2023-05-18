IPL 2023: Kohli's magical hundred keeps RCB playoff hopes alive

Kohli's hundred helps Bangalore beat Hyderabad by eight wickets as Klaasen's ton goes in vain

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 10:10 PM

Virat Kohli conjured a magical hundred to steal the thunder from Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL ton as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in contention for a playoff berth with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and Du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.