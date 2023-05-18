IPL 2023: Kohli's magical hundred keeps RCB playoff hopes alive

Athletes search for ways to fund their competition at the 2024 Paris Games after governing body stops providing financial support
Virat Kohli conjured a magical hundred to steal the thunder from Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL ton as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in contention for a playoff berth with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.
But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and Du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.
