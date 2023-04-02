IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis dazzle as RCB thrashes Mumbai Indians

Kohli and Du Plessis made a mockery of the 172-run target, helping RCB reach home with 22 balls to spare

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:54 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:56 PM

A magnificent opening partnership between skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli set up Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

After Tilak Varma's explosive half-century helped Mumbai Indians reach a competitive total of 171/7, Du Plessis (73 off 43 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes) and Kohli (82 not out off 49 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes) put on an exhilarating exhibition of batting against pace and spin to earn the Bangalore franchise a memorable win.

Earlier, MI, after being put into bat, was off to a disappointing start. The home side put pressure on MI with their accurate line and length.

Opener Ishan Kishan succumbed to Mohammed Siraj's pace in the powerplay for just 10 off 13 with two fours after being caught by Harshal Patel at the deep.

Cameron Green was then dismissed by pacer Reece Topley.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, but Varma (84 not out off 46 balls, 9 fours, 4 sixes) staged a heroic fightback with some breathtaking shots to take Mumbai to a competitive total.

In the end, the 20-year-old batsman's efforts were not enough as Kohli and Du Plessis made a mockery of the target, helping RCB reach home with 22 balls to spare.

Brief scores

MI: 171/7 (Tilak Varma 84*, Nehal Wadhera 21, Karn Sharma 2/32)

RCB 172/2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Faf du Plessis 73, Glenn Maxwell 12 not out; Arshad Khan 1/28)

