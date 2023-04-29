IPL 2023: Klaasen, Abhishek shine as Hyderabad beats Delhi

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham
An explosive start by Abhishek Sharma followed by an entertaining half-century by Heinrich Klaasen, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.
Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each.
Marsh top scored for Capitals with 63 but they couldn't complete a successful chase of 198.
Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
The Ferrari driver this week released a four minute composition entitled 'Aus23 (1:1)' and the track was soaring in the Apple iTunes top song rankings alongside hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai
Englishman Tom Lewis posted an eight under par round of 64 to take a one shot lead
The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November
The 2019 world champion recorded an impressive 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai