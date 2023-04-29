IPL 2023: Klaasen, Abhishek shine as Hyderabad beats Delhi

Klaasen scored his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls

By ANI Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 9:49 PM

An explosive start by Abhishek Sharma followed by an entertaining half-century by Heinrich Klaasen, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each.

Marsh top scored for Capitals with 63 but they couldn't complete a successful chase of 198.

