IPL 2023: KKR beats RCB by 21 runs, returns to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore 179 for eight after posting 200/5

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate a wicket. — PTI

By PTI Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 10:21 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy's sterling fifty as it snapped its four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Wednesday.

The English opener led the show with a 29-ball 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders batters fired in unison to notch up a fighting 200/5 after RCB captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl at their home den.

But the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/24) and rookie Suyash Sharma (2/30) created a top-order mayhem, before Andre Russell (2/29) broke Kohli's resistance to restrict RCB to 179 for eight.

