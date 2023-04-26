IPL 2023: KKR beats RCB by 21 runs, returns to winning ways

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy's sterling fifty as it snapped its four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Wednesday.
The English opener led the show with a 29-ball 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders batters fired in unison to notch up a fighting 200/5 after RCB captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl at their home den.
But the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/24) and rookie Suyash Sharma (2/30) created a top-order mayhem, before Andre Russell (2/29) broke Kohli's resistance to restrict RCB to 179 for eight.
ALSO READ:
The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019
It will see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km distance
Pogacar's fall robbed fans of a rare head-to-head with Evenepoel. The Slovenian will now undergo surgery to repair the fractures to his wrist
The team's impressive start puts them in a strong position going into the second day of the event
France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left
Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event